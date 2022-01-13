Virtual Veterans Town Hall

Please join us on January 19th from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. for our Virtual Veterans Town Hall. We will provide information about COVID-19, answer questions, discuss services available and provide Veterans with helpful resources. Anyone interested in participating in the meeting can call 833-490-0775 or can click access.live/NAVAHCS to join. You DO NOT need a smart phone. You can join with any touch-tone, mobile or cellular phone.