Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall Event on March 16th from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. for all women Veterans.

You can join on line here: Access Live (teleforumonline.com)

or you can join with any touch tone phone at: (833) 305-1738.

NAVAHCS Leadership Team will be present to answer questions and provide a COVID-19 update.

We will also have our Women Veterans Program Manager and Women Veterans Medical Director available to answer questions.