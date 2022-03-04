Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall
Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall Event on March 16th from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. for all women Veterans.
- When
-
Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. MST
- Cost
- Free
You can join on line here: Access Live (teleforumonline.com)
or you can join with any touch tone phone at: (833) 305-1738.
NAVAHCS Leadership Team will be present to answer questions and provide a COVID-19 update.
We will also have our Women Veterans Program Manager and Women Veterans Medical Director available to answer questions.