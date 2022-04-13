 Skip to Content

Blood Drive

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Blood Drive May 10th

When
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. MT
Where

Bob Stump Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Bldg. 15 - Theater

Cost
Free

Registration

There is currently a blood shortage and if you are able to participate in our upcoming Blood Drive on May 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. please schedule your appointment today. You can call Voluntary Service at 928-776-6013 or at:  https://www.vitalant.org/ (please use code: PVA)

Any questions, please contact Voluntary Service at 928-776-6013. 

