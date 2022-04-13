There is currently a blood shortage and if you are able to participate in our upcoming Blood Drive on May 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. please schedule your appointment today. You can call Voluntary Service at 928-776-6013 or at: https://www.vitalant.org/ (please use code: PVA)

Any questions, please contact Voluntary Service at 928-776-6013.