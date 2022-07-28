NAVAHCS Inaugural Suicide Prevention Poker Run
When:
Sat. Sep 3, 2022, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Begins at the Prescott Gateway Mall Parking Lot
Route 69
Ends at the AL Post 6 on Pleasant Street
Prescott , AZ
Cost:
Free
Please join us on September 3rd for our first ever Suicide Prevention Poker Run.
The event begins at the Prescott Gateway Malls (kick stands up at 0900)
Moves to the AL Post 25 in Cottonwood
Then over to the AL Post 93 in Verde Valley
Over to the VFW Post 10227 in Prescott Valley
And ending at the AL Post 6 in Prescott
For more information, please call 928-445-4860 ext. 2713.