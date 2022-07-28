 Skip to Content

NAVAHCS Inaugural Suicide Prevention Poker Run

Suicide Prevention Poker Run

When:

Sat. Sep 3, 2022, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

Begins at the Prescott Gateway Mall Parking Lot

Route 69

Ends at the AL Post 6 on Pleasant Street

Prescott , AZ

Cost:

Free

Please join us on September 3rd for our first ever Suicide Prevention Poker Run. 

The event begins at the Prescott Gateway Malls (kick stands up at 0900)
Moves to the  AL Post 25 in Cottonwood 
Then over to the AL Post 93 in Verde Valley
Over to the VFW Post 10227 in Prescott Valley
And ending at the AL Post 6 in Prescott

For more information, please call 928-445-4860 ext. 2713. 

