NAVAHCS Inaugural Suicide Prevention Poker Run

When: Sat. Sep 3, 2022, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: Begins at the Prescott Gateway Mall Parking Lot Route 69 Ends at the AL Post 6 on Pleasant Street Prescott , AZ Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Please join us on September 3rd for our first ever Suicide Prevention Poker Run.

The event begins at the Prescott Gateway Malls (kick stands up at 0900)

Moves to the AL Post 25 in Cottonwood

Then over to the AL Post 93 in Verde Valley

Over to the VFW Post 10227 in Prescott Valley

And ending at the AL Post 6 in Prescott



For more information, please call 928-445-4860 ext. 2713.