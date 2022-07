Virtual Veterans Creative Arts/Crafts Competition and Show

Please submit your entries on September 1st - 14th. To submit a entry, please take a photo of our art and email it to cory.sanders@va.gov with the following information:

Subject Line: 2022 Art/Category #

Artist Name/Category#/Category/Title

Veteran phone number and mailing address



POC is 928-445-4860 6342 or ext. 6243.