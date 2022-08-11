Hiring Event

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is excited to host a Hiring Fair on August 27, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Theater, Bldg. 15 (across from the flagpole) at the main campus at 500 Hwy 89 N, Prescott, AZ.

This Hiring Fair is focused on hiring for the following positions:

To attend the Hiring Fair, the applicant must first apply to at least one of the Job Announcements via USA Jobs. Applicants meeting minimum qualifications will receive an invitation to RSVP for the Hiring Fair. The applicant must ensure they complete the RSVP form to confirm their spot at the Hiring Fair. If the applicant chooses to attend without applying, we cannot guarantee a spot in the Hiring Fair. Therefore, it is important that the applicants apply to the Job Announcement on USA Jobs.

For questions pertaining to the hiring fair please contact the Prescott HR Shared Service Unit at v22staffingssuteame@va.gov. Updated information will be posted to the Northern Arizona VA web site and https://www.facebook.com/VAPrescott