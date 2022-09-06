Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) Claims Clinic
When:
Wed. Sep 7, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
Bob Stump Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Bldg. 154 (across from the Flagpole)
Cost:
Free
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
