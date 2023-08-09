Annual Suicide Prevention Poker Run

Suicide Prevention Poker Run on September 30th at the main hospital in Prescott.

Please join us for the Annual Suicide Prevention Poke Run Event on September 30th from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the main hospital in Prescott at the Flagpole Circle. This FREE EVENT and all are welcomed to attend. This is a motorcycle ride (but if you don't ride, you can still participate) from the main hospital in Prescott to Cottonwood, Verde Valley, Prescott Valley and back to the main hospital in Prescott. It is a Poker Run so at each location, the participates will receive a poker card and at the end of the ride, the BEST and WORST poker hand will win a prize. There will be activities, outreach tables, refreshments and swag bags at the event for everyone who completes the ride.