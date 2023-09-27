Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Hiring Fair

Hiring Fair image

Prescott VA hiring fair, hiring fair, Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Hiring Fair

When:

Sat. Oct 21, 2023, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Bob Stump Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System will be hosting a hiring fair on Saturday, October 21 from 8AM to 3PM.

There are several career opportunities  at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System:

Medical Support Assistant, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Nursing Assistants, Housekeeping Aid, Food Service Worker, Staff Psychologist, Senior Social Worker, Diagnostic Radiologic Technologists in various medical specialties. 

See more events

Last updated: