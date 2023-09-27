Prescott VA hiring fair, hiring fair, Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Hiring Fair

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System will be hosting a hiring fair on Saturday, October 21 from 8AM to 3PM.

There are several career opportunities at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System:

Medical Support Assistant, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Nursing Assistants, Housekeeping Aid, Food Service Worker, Staff Psychologist, Senior Social Worker, Diagnostic Radiologic Technologists in various medical specialties.