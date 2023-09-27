Join the Veteran Resource Team for the Lake Havasu City Veteran Stand Down on Saturday, October 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. a the Aquatic Center located at 100 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ.

There will be a range of Veteran resources on hand to assist Veterans and their families.

Legal Aid, Housing Assistance, Resume Guidance, Employment, VA Benefits, Health Care Screenings, Vaccinations, Haircuts, Food Needs, and much, much more!!

For more information, please call 626-327-1077.