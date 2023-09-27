The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS), the Phoenix VA Health Care System (PVAHCS), the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) and the Arizona Coalition for Military Families (ACMF) are pleased to invite veterans, their families, and community stakeholders to the 12th Annual VA/Be Connected Community Mental Health Summit.

8:00am - 12:00 pm: Virtual Statewide Summit (attendees can watch onsite at the VA or from their workplace)

12:00 pm - 4:30 pm: Lunch and Onsite Regional Summit (Attendees participate at a VA-designated location for their in-person event. When registering, location details will be shared based on the VA location selected and there will be an opportunity to RSVP for lunch.)

Please note: Upon registration for the virtual portion, you will receive a confirmation email with the virtual event link and additional details for the VA in-person afternoon events. Separate registration for lunch and the afternoon in-person program is required. Please check your confirmation email. The morning will consist of virtual presentations. The afternoon will consist of separate in-person presentations at each of the 3 VA designated locations. Attendees are welcome to view the morning virtual sessions at each location in-person.