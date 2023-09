5th Annual Tribal Veterans Symposium on November 17 & 18

The 5th Annual Tribal Veterans Symposium will be held on November 17 & 18, 2023 at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort 22181 Resort Blvd., Flagstaff, AZ 86004

This FREE event is for Tribal Veterans, Military Service Members and their families, providers, partners,

and stakeholders.

Join us for GOURD DANCE on November 18th at 1pm

Head Gourd Dancer: Milton B. Yazzie

Arena Director: Jayden Cleveland

Master of Ceremony: Mike Salabiye

Host Drum: Southern Slam