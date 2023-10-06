Skip to Content
First Annual John Mateczun Memorial Veteran Resource Fair

When:

Fri. Oct 27, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Yavapai County Complex

10 South 6th Street

Cottonwood, AZ

Cost:

Free

The Veteran Resource Fair have the following resource available:
VA Services Claims Enrollment

Hygiene Kits

• Vitalant Community Services

Employment Services

Job Search Information

Dental, Vision & Medical Assistance

VSO Meet & Greet


Veterans’ Court Information

 Housing Support Services

Disability, Improved Pension & Survivors Benefits

Women Veterans Reception

Yavapai County Health

www.facebook.com/John Mateczun-Memorial-Veterans-Resources-Event 

FOR GENERAL INFORMATION:
C: 928-286-7446
E: nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com

