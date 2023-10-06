First Annual John Mateczun Memorial Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Oct 27, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Yavapai County Complex
10 South 6th Street
Cottonwood, AZ
Cost:
Free
The Veteran Resource Fair have the following resource available:
VA Services Claims Enrollment
Hygiene Kits
• Vitalant Community Services
Employment Services
Job Search Information
Dental, Vision & Medical Assistance
VSO Meet & Greet
Veterans’ Court Information
Housing Support Services
Disability, Improved Pension & Survivors Benefits
Women Veterans Reception
Yavapai County Health
www.facebook.com/John Mateczun-Memorial-Veterans-Resources-Event
FOR GENERAL INFORMATION:
C: 928-286-7446
E: nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com