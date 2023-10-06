Physician and Provider Meet & Greet

Prescott, Arizona, Northern Arizona VA Health Care System will be hosting a Physician Provider Meet and Greet on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bob Stump Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 500 Highway 89 North, Prescott, AZ 86313, building 161, room 145a.

Join the Veteran Integrated Service Network (VISN) 22 Physician Recruiter Team and the VA Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Leadership, to learn more about the VA mission and values in additional to total reward incentives. Physicians and Providers may attend if they have a full and unrestricted license from any US State or territory.

What to bring: CV/Resume

How to attend: Interested physicians or providers can RSVP on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3Q5zC84

Hear stories from other physicians and providers about why they choose VA as their employer.

VA offers the following:

· Pay: Competitive salary, annual performance bonus, regular salary increases

· Paid Time Off: 50-55 days of annual paid time offer per year.

· Retirement: Traditional federal pension (5 years vesting) and federal 401K with up to 5% in contributions by VA

· Insurance: Federal health/vision/dental/term life/long-term care

· Licensure: 1 full and unrestricted license from any US State or territory

· CME: Possible $1,000 per year reimbursement

· Malpractice: Free liability protection with tail coverage provided

· Contract: No Physician Employment Contract and no significant restriction on moonlighting

· Education Debt Reduction up to $200,000 (based on specialty)

· Work-life balance

For questions about the Physician Provider Meet and Greet, please contact the VISN 22 Physician Provider Recruitment Supervisor at 210-852-6410 or christopher.kidd@va.gov