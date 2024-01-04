Parker 400 PACT ACT Outreach Event

The Parker 400 is a three-day off-road racing event that is known to attract upwards of 10,000 spectators.

This will be our first time having VA representatives at this event. We’ll be focusing on getting veterans enrolled with the VA and assisting them with their benefits.

We’ll be offering services Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the race ground, and then on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blue Water Casino, where the event's award ceremony is taking place.

If you're planning to attend the event, stop by our booths to ask any questions you may have, or just to say hello!