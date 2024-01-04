Blood Drive
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Blood Drive on January 9, 2024
When:
Tue. Jan 9, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm MT
Where:
Bob Stump Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Bldg. 15 - Theatre
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
- APPOINTMENTS ENCOURAGED: To schedule your lifesaving appointment, call 1-877-258-4825 or visit www.donors.vitalant.org (Blood Drive Code: PVA)
Tips for Donors
- Plan to arrive at your appointment well-hydrated and nourished.
- Bring photo identification with your first and last name.
- Complete the Fast Track Health History Questionnaire at www.Vitalant.org/health. Reminder, the Fast Track may only be completed this the SAME DAY as the donation.
Special Offer
Anyone who donates blood between Jan. 1-14 will receive a voucher to redeem online for a free one-day admission to the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.