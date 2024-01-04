Skip to Content

Blood Drive

NAVAHCS Blood Drive JAN 2024 Flyer

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Blood Drive on January 9, 2024

When:

Tue. Jan 9, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm MT

Where:

Bob Stump Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Bldg. 15 - Theatre

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

  • WHEN: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9
  • WHERE: NAVAHCS Medical Center, 500 Hwy 89 North, Prescott. In the Theatre (Bldg 15)
  • APPOINTMENTS ENCOURAGED: To schedule your lifesaving appointment, call 1-877-258-4825 or visit       www.donors.vitalant.org (Blood Drive Code: PVA)

Tips for Donors

  • Plan to arrive at your appointment well-hydrated and nourished.
  • Bring photo identification with your first and last name.
  • Complete the Fast Track Health History Questionnaire at www.Vitalant.org/health. Reminder, the Fast Track may only be completed this the SAME DAY as the donation.

Special Offer

Anyone who donates blood between Jan. 1-14 will receive a voucher to redeem online for a free one-day admission to the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Last updated: