Wickenburg Stand Down All are welcome to join us for this annual Stand Down event. Essential support services will be available to Veterans in attendance, such as food, shelter, housing, healthcare, benefits assistance, legal aid and employment. When: Sat. Jan 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: 176 N. Frontier St. Wickenburg, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free Add to Calendar

