Wickenburg Stand Down
All are welcome to join us for this annual Stand Down event. Essential support services will be available to Veterans in attendance, such as food, shelter, housing, healthcare, benefits assistance, legal aid and employment.
When:
Sat. Jan 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
176 N. Frontier St.
Wickenburg, AZ
Cost:
Free
