Chinle VA Clinic Expansion of Services Grand Opening Ceremony
When:
Mon. Jan 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
At the intersection of Highway 191 and Hospital Drive in Chinle
Highway 191 and Hospital Drive
Chinle, AZ
Cost:
Free
Grand opening ceremony for expansion of services at our VA clinic that is housed within the Indian Health Service clinic in Chinle. We will begin offering 5-day-a-week, face-to-face primary and mental health care to the Veterans in that area. Leadership representatives from NAVAHCS, Indian Health Service and local governments will speak during the ceremony. All are welcome to attend.See more events