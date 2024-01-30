Skip to Content

Parker Veteran Stand Down

2024 Veterans Stand Down in Parker March 15

Veteran Stand Down in Parker, Arizona on March 15, 2024

When:

Fri. Mar 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

VFW Post 7061

516 S. Hopi Avenue

Parker, AZ

Cost:

Free

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County, INC and Regional Center for Border Health, INC present the 2024 Parker Veteran Stand Down.

Assistance will offered for Legal Aid, Housing, Employment & Benefit issues and more.

NAVAHCS staff planning to attend include our Rural Health team and Enrollment and Eligibility.  

Call 928-0323-4401 for more information. 

