Parker Veteran Stand Down
Veteran Stand Down in Parker, Arizona on March 15, 2024
When:
Fri. Mar 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
VFW Post 7061
516 S. Hopi Avenue
Parker, AZ
Cost:
Free
The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County, INC and Regional Center for Border Health, INC present the 2024 Parker Veteran Stand Down.
Assistance will offered for Legal Aid, Housing, Employment & Benefit issues and more.
NAVAHCS staff planning to attend include our Rural Health team and Enrollment and Eligibility.
Call 928-0323-4401 for more information.