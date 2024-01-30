3rd Annual Verde Valley Stand Down
3rd Annual Verde Valley Stand Down taking place in Sedona on March 27, 2024
When:
Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Sedona Elks Lodge No. 2291
110 Airport Road
Sedona, AZ
Cost:
Free
This is the 3rd Annual Verde Valley Stand Down. It's dedicated to Verde Valley Veterans and in Memory of James David Warfield USMC.
Services available will include: VA Enrollment & Services, Hygiene Kits, Clothing & Surplus, Community Services, Employment Services and Job Fair, Dental, Vision & Medical Assistance, Haircuts, Pet Food & Pet Care, Veterans' Court Information, Notary, Housing Support Services, Women Veterans Reception.
For more information, call 928-286-7446 or email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com