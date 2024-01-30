This is the 3rd Annual Verde Valley Stand Down. It's dedicated to Verde Valley Veterans and in Memory of James David Warfield USMC.

Services available will include: VA Enrollment & Services, Hygiene Kits, Clothing & Surplus, Community Services, Employment Services and Job Fair, Dental, Vision & Medical Assistance, Haircuts, Pet Food & Pet Care, Veterans' Court Information, Notary, Housing Support Services, Women Veterans Reception.

For more information, call 928-286-7446 or email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com