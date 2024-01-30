Skip to Content

3rd Annual Verde Valley Stand Down

3rd Annual Verde Valley Stand Down in Memory of James David Warfield USMC. Set to take place in Sedona on March 27, 2024.

When:

Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Sedona Elks Lodge No. 2291

110 Airport Road

Sedona, AZ

Cost:

Free

This is the 3rd Annual Verde Valley Stand Down. It's dedicated to Verde Valley Veterans and in Memory of James David Warfield USMC. 

Services available will include: VA Enrollment & Services, Hygiene Kits, Clothing & Surplus, Community Services, Employment Services and Job Fair, Dental, Vision & Medical Assistance, Haircuts, Pet Food & Pet Care, Veterans' Court Information, Notary, Housing Support Services, Women Veterans Reception. 

For more information, call 928-286-7446 or email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com 

Last updated: