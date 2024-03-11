Kayenta VA Clinic Expansion of Services Celebration
To celebrate an expansion of services at our VA Clinic in Kayenta, we're hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Kayenta Health Center on Wednesday, March 20.
When:
Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Kayenta Health Center
US HWY 160 MP 394
Kayenta, AZ
Cost:
Free
To celebrate an expansion of services at our VA Clinic in Kayenta, we're hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Kayenta Health Center (Google Maps) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20. Leadership representatives from the Veterans Health Administration, NAVAHCS, Indian Health Service and Navajo Nation will speak during the ceremony. Following the ribbon cutting will be a small VA resource event to assist Veterans with enrollment and benefits. All are welcome to attend!
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713.See more events