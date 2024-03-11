Kayenta VA Clinic Expansion of Services Celebration To celebrate an expansion of services at our VA Clinic in Kayenta, we're hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Kayenta Health Center on Wednesday, March 20. When: Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Kayenta Health Center US HWY 160 MP 394 Kayenta, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free Add to Calendar

To celebrate an expansion of services at our VA Clinic in Kayenta, we're hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Kayenta Health Center (Google Maps) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20. Leadership representatives from the Veterans Health Administration, NAVAHCS, Indian Health Service and Navajo Nation will speak during the ceremony. Following the ribbon cutting will be a small VA resource event to assist Veterans with enrollment and benefits. All are welcome to attend!

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713.