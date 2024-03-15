Skip to Content

Bringing VA Benefits Home Event

Flyer for a large 2-day VA benefits event taking place at the Blue Water Casino Showroom in Parker on April 12 and 13, 2024.

When:

Fri. Apr 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Where:

Blue Water Casino Showroom

11300 Resort Drive

Parker, AZ

Cost:

Free

This large 2-day VA benefits event will take place at the Blue Water Casino Showroom in Parker. 

The first day (Friday, April 12) will start at 9 a.m. with a Veterans Resource Fair that will continue until 4 p.m. It will  also feature traditional dancing and singing by Colorado River Indian Tribe (CRIT) members from 10-11 a.m., followed by speeches by VA, CRIT, and other community representatives from 11-11:30 a.m. There will then be two presentations in the afternoon. The first will take place from 1-1:30 p.m. and provide information about Department of Labor Veterans Stand Down Grants. The second will  take place from 3-3:30 p.m. and provide information about Native American Direct Loans. 

The second day (Saturday, April 13) will be another Veteran Resource Event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and provide Veterans the following opportunities:

  • Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care
  • Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act
  • File your claim
  • Speak with a VA representative 
  • Get answers to VA claim and benefits questions

For more information, contact Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310 or Josh Wear at 928-458-8713

