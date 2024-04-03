Virtual Veterans Town Hall

Tune in live for our Veterans Town Hall!

When: Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT Where: Cost: Free





The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on April 17th from 5 - 6 p.m.

This event will offer Veterans the opportunity to ask questions, discuss services available and receive helpful resources.

We'll also be providing relevant information about our ever-expanding Virtual Health Resources, as well as a review of the PACT Act and how the new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

Anyone interested in participating in the event can call 833-490-0775 or click access.live/NAVAHCS to join. You DO NOT need a smart phone. You can join with any touch-tone, mobile or cellular phone.