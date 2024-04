Cruise-in for the Veterans Car Show Bring your wheels, learn about VA programs and support Veterans! When: Sat. Apr 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Heights Church Parking Lot 2121 E Larry Caldwell Drive Prescott, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Heights Church Parking Lot Cost: Free





The Cruise-in for the Veterans Car Show will have VA representatives to assist with claims and provide information. The show will also feature a raffle, silent auction and 50-50 drawing where proceeds go to Veterans groups.