Carry the Load, Prescott National Cemetery Carry the Load, Prescott National Cemetery When: Tue. May 14, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:30 am MT Where: Starting at Prescott Fire Department, ending at Prescott National Cemetery 333 White Spar Rd. Prescott, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Starting at Prescott Fire Department, ending at Prescott National Cemetery Cost: Free





Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

Visit carrytheload.org/memorial-may