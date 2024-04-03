Carry the Load, Prescott National Cemetery
When:
Tue. May 14, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:30 am MT
Where:
Starting at Prescott Fire Department, ending at Prescott National Cemetery
333 White Spar Rd.
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families.
Visit carrytheload.org/memorial-may