Carry the Load, Prescott National Cemetery

Carry the Load Flyer

When:

Tue. May 14, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:30 am MT

Where:

Starting at Prescott Fire Department, ending at Prescott National Cemetery

333 White Spar Rd.

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

Visit carrytheload.org/memorial-may

