Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Remember, Together When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT Where: Prescott National Cemetery 500 AZ-89 Prescott, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Prescott National Cemetery Cost: Free





VA is proud to announce the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Prescott National Cemetery. The ceremony will include guest speakers and a wreath laying.

Unfortunately there will be no parking available at the cemetery or VA Hospital, however the will be free parking at Yavapai College with a shuttle service to and from the event. Sign to the event parking will be posted as you enter the VA campus.

Shuttles begin at 9 a.m. The last shuttle from the college is at 10:45 a.m.

Flags will be placed on gravesites at the cemetery on Saturday, May 25th at 8 a.m. for anyone who wishes to volunteer and help.

For more information, please contact Robert Jones at robert.jones12@va.gov or 928-717-7569.