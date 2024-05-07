PTSD Awareness 5K Walk and BBQ
Walk for good!
When:
Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
Prescott Peavine Trailhead
1624 Sundog Ranch Rd.
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
We will be gathering for a community walk and BBQ to raise awareness and show support for Veterans who are experiencing symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress. This is a FREE event sponsored by the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System. All attending Veterans will receive FREE lunch, FREE swag, and be entered to WIN raffle prizes. VA and community resources will be available!
FREE parking available for all participating Veterans. This is a dog-friendly event!
Contact:
Jennifer Sigler, PhD
PTSD Clinical Team Program Manager
928-445-4860 ext. 4834