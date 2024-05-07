PTSD Awareness 5K Walk and BBQ Walk for good! When: Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT Where: Prescott Peavine Trailhead 1624 Sundog Ranch Rd. Prescott, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Prescott Peavine Trailhead Cost: Free





We will be gathering for a community walk and BBQ to raise awareness and show support for Veterans who are experiencing symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress. This is a FREE event sponsored by the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System. All attending Veterans will receive FREE lunch, FREE swag, and be entered to WIN raffle prizes. VA and community resources will be available!

FREE parking available for all participating Veterans. This is a dog-friendly event!

Contact:

Jennifer Sigler, PhD

PTSD Clinical Team Program Manager

928-445-4860 ext. 4834