PTSD Awareness Equine Therapy Demonstration & BBQ

When: Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: Ramada 500 Highway 89 North Prescott, AZ Cost: Free





We will be gathering for an equine therapy demonstration and BBQ to raise awareness and show support for Veterans who are experiencing symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress. This is a FREE event sponsored by the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in partnership with Bethany’s Gait. All attending Veterans will receive FREE lunch, FREE swag, and be entered to WIN raffle prizes. VA and community resources will be available!

Contact:

Jennifer Sigler, PhD

PTSD Clinical Team Program Manager

928-445-4860 ext. 4834