PTSD Awareness Equine Therapy Demonstration & BBQ
When:
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Ramada
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
We will be gathering for an equine therapy demonstration and BBQ to raise awareness and show support for Veterans who are experiencing symptoms of Posttraumatic Stress. This is a FREE event sponsored by the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in partnership with Bethany’s Gait. All attending Veterans will receive FREE lunch, FREE swag, and be entered to WIN raffle prizes. VA and community resources will be available!
Contact:
Jennifer Sigler, PhD
PTSD Clinical Team Program Manager
928-445-4860 ext. 4834