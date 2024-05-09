Skip to Content

LeChee Veteran Resource Fair

Lechee RF May 22 flyer

Bringing benefits to you!

When:

Wed. May 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

LeChee Chapter House

Cyn Vw St

LeChee, AZ

Cost:

Free

The event will include a Veteran resource fair, VA Health Services, and VBA Claims services. Attending will be Claims Specialists, Enrollment Specialists, Native American Direct Loan (NADL) Specialist, Rural Health Navigator, Primary Care Services, Laboratory services, and more.

For more information, contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713

