LeChee Veteran Resource Fair Bringing benefits to you! When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: LeChee Chapter House Cyn Vw St LeChee, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to LeChee Chapter House Cost: Free





The event will include a Veteran resource fair, VA Health Services, and VBA Claims services. Attending will be Claims Specialists, Enrollment Specialists, Native American Direct Loan (NADL) Specialist, Rural Health Navigator, Primary Care Services, Laboratory services, and more.

For more information, contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713