Shonto Veteran Resource Fair

SHONTO RF May 23

Bringing benefits to you!

When:

Thu. May 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Shonto Chapter House

293 Indian Rte. 221

Shonto, AZ

Cost:

Free

The event will include a Veteran resource fair, VA Health Services, and VBA Claims services. Attending will be Claims Specialists, Enrollment Specialists, Native American Direct Loan (NADL) Specialist, Rural Health Navigator, Primary Care Services, Laboratory services, and more.

For more information, contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713.
 

