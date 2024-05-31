Ganado Bringing VA Benefits Home
Bringing benefits to you!
When:
Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
Ganado Chapter House
5 Chapter House Road
Ganado, AZ
Cost:
Free
The resource event will provide Veterans the following opportunities:
- Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care
- Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act
- File your claim
- Speak with a VA representative
- Get answers to VA claim and benefits questions
For more information, contact Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310 or Josh Wear at 928-458-8713