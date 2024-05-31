Ganado Bringing VA Benefits Home

Skip to Content

Claims Event Flyer Ganado

Bringing benefits to you!

When:

Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Where:

Ganado Chapter House

5 Chapter House Road

Ganado, AZ

Cost:

Free

The resource event will provide Veterans the following opportunities:

  • Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care
  • Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act
  • File your claim
  • Speak with a VA representative
  • Get answers to VA claim and benefits questions

 

For more information, contact Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310 or Josh Wear at 928-458-8713

