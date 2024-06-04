Rock Point Veteran Resource Fair
Bringing benefits to you!
When:
Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
Rock Point Chapter House
Rock Point, AZ
Cost:
Free
The resource event will provide Veterans the following opportunities:
Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care
Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act
File your claim
Speak with a VA representative
Get answers to VA claim and benefits questions
For more information, contact Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310 or Josh Wear at 928-458-8713