Hard Rock Veterans Resource Fair

Hard Rock Veterans Health Claims and Resource Fair flyer

Bringing Benefits to You!

When:

Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Hard Rock Chapter House

Hard Rock, AZ

Cost:

Free

The resource event will provide Veterans the following opportunities:
Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care
Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act
File your claim
Speak with a VA representative
Get answers to VA claim and benefits questions
For more information, contact Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310 or Josh Wear at 928-458-8713

