Dilkon Veterans Resource Fair
Benefits straight to you!
When:
Fri. Jul 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Dilkon Medical Center
1 Medical Center Drive
Dilkon, AZ
Cost:
Free
Veterans will have the opportunity to receive direct Health Care services from VA medical staff and/or other health resources.
Learn more about the VA health program or enroll on-the-spot to begin receiving VA health benefits.
Additionally, VA and Arizona Department of Veterans Services will have staff to assist Veterans with:
- Compensation (disability) & pension claims.
- Native American Direct Loan program for housing.
- VA Supportive Housing for homeless Veterans.
Veterans bring copy of DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.
Contact Hopi Veterans Services at (928) 734-3461/3462 for information.