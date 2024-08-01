Skip to Content

Chinle Homeless Veteran Stand Down

Stand down flyer Chinle Agency 8-23-24 Flyer

Join us in Chinle!

When:

Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Chinle chapter house

Chapter House

5C3R+98 Chinle, Arizona

Chinle, AZ

Cost:

Free

Meet with organizations offering:
 Veterans Benefits information
 Counseling Services
 On site screening
 Work Force Services
 Veteran Housing Information
 Free Clothing & Hygiene Kits
 Sleeping Bags/Tents
 Resource information for Women Veterans

 

For more information contact Chinle Veterans Administration at: (928)674-2224

