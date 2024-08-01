Chinle Homeless Veteran Stand Down
Join us in Chinle!
When:
Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Chinle chapter house
Chapter House
5C3R+98 Chinle, Arizona
Chinle, AZ
Cost:
Free
Meet with organizations offering:
Veterans Benefits information
Counseling Services
On site screening
Work Force Services
Veteran Housing Information
Free Clothing & Hygiene Kits
Sleeping Bags/Tents
Resource information for Women Veterans
For more information contact Chinle Veterans Administration at: (928)674-2224