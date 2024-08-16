Skip to Content

Lake Havasu City Veteran Stand Down

2024 LHC Stand Down Flyer Final

Bringing Benefits to You!

When:

Sat. Oct 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Aquatic Center

100 Park Ave

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Cost:

Free

This resource event will provide Veterans the following opportunities:

  • Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care
  • Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act
  • File your claim
  • Speak with a VA representative

  • Get answers to VA claims and benefits questions

     

For more information, contact (928) 732-0444
For transportation, contact (928) 230-0392

Other VA events

Last updated: