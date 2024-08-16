Lake Havasu City Veteran Stand Down
Bringing Benefits to You!
When:
Sat. Oct 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Aquatic Center
100 Park Ave
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Cost:
Free
This resource event will provide Veterans the following opportunities:
- Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care
- Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act
- File your claim
- Speak with a VA representative
Get answers to VA claims and benefits questions
For more information, contact (928) 732-0444
For transportation, contact (928) 230-0392