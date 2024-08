A Moment for Remembrance

When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am MT Where: Flagpole near main entrance 500 Highway 89 North Prescott, AZ Cost: Free





Join us for our NAVAHCS POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony held on the Prescott VA Campus near the flagpole by the main entrance. Together we will take time to REMEMBER.

For more information and shuttle services call (928) 776-6013.

Other VA events