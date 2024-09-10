Sipaulovi Veteran Stand Down
Benefits You Earned!
When:
Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
Sipaulovi Village Elderly Center
35.80825771317055, -110.49697554991666
Sipaulovi, AZ
Cost:
Free
This one-day event will allow Veterans an opportunity to receive direct health care services from VA medical staff. Additionally VA will have staff on-site to provide direct assistance for other benefits.
· Learn more about the VA health program.
· Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits.
· Compensation (disability) & pension claims.
· Native American Direct Loan program for housing.
· VA Supportive Housing for homeless Veterans.
Veterans bring copy of DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.
Contact Hopi Veterans Services at (928) 734-3461/3462 for information.