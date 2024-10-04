Red Valley Veteran Resource Fair
Bringing Benefits to You!
When:
Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Red Valley Chapter House
36.5978, -109.0593
Red Valley, AZ
Cost:
Free
Event will include a Veteran resource fair, which will provide:
- Information on VA and community resources for Veterans and their families
- VA Health Services
- VBA Claims Services
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713.
(Editor's note: There is no street address for this location. Please use the coordinates attached)