Red Valley Veteran Resource Fair Bringing Benefits to You! When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Red Valley Chapter House 36.5978, -109.0593 Red Valley, AZ Cost: Free





Event will include a Veteran resource fair, which will provide:

Information on VA and community resources for Veterans and their families

VA Health Services

VBA Claims Services

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713.

(Editor's note: There is no street address for this location. Please use the coordinates attached)

