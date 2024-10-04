Skip to Content

Teec Nos Pos Veteran Resource Fair

Teec No Pos Veterans Health Claims and Resource Fair

Bringing Benefits to You!

When:

Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Teec Nos Pos Chapter Government House

36.9110, -109.1043

Teec Nos Pos, AZ

Cost:

Free

Event will include a Veteran resource fair, which will provide:

  • Information on VA and community resources for Veterans and their families
  • VA Health Services
  • VBA Claims Services

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713.

 

(Editor's note: There is no street address for this location. Please use the coordinates 36.9110, -109.1043)

Other VA events

Last updated: