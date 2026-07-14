Caregiver support
VA Northern Arizona health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Karen Thekan
Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Coordinator
VA Northern Arizona health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Northern Arizona health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Northern Arizona caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Northern Arizona region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274
Email: prescottcaregiversupport@va.gov
For additional information about the caregiver support program, click on this link: www.caregiver.va.gov