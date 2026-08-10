Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Northern Arizona health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jessica Taylor LCSW
Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program Coordinator
VA Northern Arizona health care
Phone:
Email: jessica.taylor@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Northern Arizona health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Northern Arizona health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care