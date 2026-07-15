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Suicide prevention

If you’re a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself-or you know a Veteran who is considering this-please reach out to the Veterans Crisis Line. The Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System Suicide Prevention Coordinators are available to provide follow up and assist Veterans with any care needs. We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations providing suicide prevention consultation, education, outreach, and resources to help Veterans and families during crises. Our program consists of two Suicide Prevention Coordinators and one Be-Connected Peer Support Specialist.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Jessie Smock LCSW, BCD

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Northern Arizona health care

Phone:

Email: jessie.smock@va.gov

Elizabeth Pinson LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Northern Arizona health care

Phone:

Care we provide at VA Northern Arizona health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention peer support specialists
  • Gun safety locks

Other resources

  • VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • VA Northern Arizona health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • Find out how to access health services for post-traumatic health disorder (PTSD) through VA.

  • The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

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