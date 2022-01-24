Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Coming to medical center from southern Arizona:
- Take Interstate 17 north to Cordes Junction/State Route 69 exit (Prescott).
- Follow State Route 69 to Prescott (you will go through Mayer, Dewey and Prescott Valley and then to Prescott).
- As you approach the Prescott Resort (on right with neon sign, just after you pass the Frontier Village shopping center that will be on your left) get in the right lane.
- Right after the stoplight by the Prescott Resort, bear right to get on State Route 89 north.
- As soon as you bear right, get in the left lane and cross State Route 89 at the stoplight to enter the medical center grounds.
- Go straight and turn right onto Col. Holmberg Road. Go straight until you come to a dead end. Building 14 will be right in front of you. Turn right and there are two parking lots, one on your right and one on your left. You may park in either of these lots. (refer to map of grounds)
Coming to medical center from northwest Arizona:
- Take Interstate 40 east to State Route 89 south.
- Stay on State Route 89 south and you will see the medical center (white buildings) on your right just prior to the State Route 89/State Route 69 interchange.
- Turn right at the stop light into the VA.
- As you enter the grounds, go straight and turn right onto Col. Holmberg Road. Go straight until you come to a dead end. Building 14 will be right in front of you. Turn right and there are two parking lots, one on your right and one on your left. You may park in either of these lots. (refer to map of grounds)
Coming to medical center from northeast Arizona:
- Take Interstate 40 west to Interstate 17 south.
- Take I-17 south to State Route 169 (towards Prescott).
- Take State Route 169 to State Route 69 and turn right towards Prescott.
- Follow State Route 69 to Prescott (you will go through Dewey and Prescott Valley and then to Prescott)
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Bob Stump VA Medical Center
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ 86313
Intersection: Highway 89 North and Whipple Parkway
Coordinates: 34°33'5.23"N 112°27'6.03"W