Chinle VA Clinic

Van services for Veterans

Veteran Transportation Service

Our Chinle clinic has a dedicated VA transportation van. Patients must provide 7-10 business days notice before their appointment to reserve a ride. To schedule a ride, please contact the clinic.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits