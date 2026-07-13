Page VA Clinic

Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2

We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Common conditions: Pre-diabetes, Type 1 diabetes , Type 2 diabetes

We offer comprehensive diabetes education for Veterans with pre-diabetes, type 1 diabetes, and type 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family, and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through education, diet, exercise and monitoring.

Available at all NAVAHCS locations

Diabetes Education

Care we provide at VA Northern Arizona Healthcare

We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes or pre-diabetes, such as: