News releases
News releases for Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.
July 20, 2026
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
May 29, 2026
As of June 1, 2026, Northern Arizona Veterans now have more control over when to fill specific prescriptions using the new “Park a Prescription” feature.
May 18, 2026
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System announced today that it received a 5-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report. This is the health care system’s fourth year in a row receiving the top rating.
May 14, 2026
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding the first quarter of the fiscal year.
September 9, 2025
PRESCOTT, AZ ― Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.
July 31, 2025
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is proud to once again be hosting a local Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Show.
May 5, 2025
To our Veterans, At Northern Arizona VA, your health and well-being are our top priorities.
April 28, 2025
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVHACS) in Prescott, Arizona, is proud to be recognized in Trajector Medical’s 2025 rankings of the best cities for veterans’ healthcare, earning an impressive score of 84.08 out of 100.
October 10, 2024
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – In 2016, sleep expert Troy Sebastian was asked by the San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation in Eastern Arizona if he would be interested in opening a sleep center for their Native American population.
October 3, 2024
Prescott, AZ – Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) announced it housed 352 Veterans experiencing homelessness, surpassing its goal of 350 for fiscal year 2024.