Water Leak Update

PRESS RELEASE

February 23, 2022

Prescott , AZ — Patient and staff safety is our highest priority. We are working to resolve the issue.

Patient and staff safety are our top priorities. Our NAVAHCS Team is doing an amazing job providing Veterans and staff with portable handwashing stations and bottled water to drink in areas still affected by the water outage. We have a great team working hard to reestablish clean drinking water to all remaining areas.

NAVAHCS discovered that the potential water contamination was limited to specific buildings which includes the Canteen, some patient care, and administrative areas. NAVAHCS flushed the water system and sent water samples for testing to ensure the water is safe for consumption. We anticipate having all test results back by Tuesday, February 22nd. We have now opened the water sources in the unaffected areas.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.