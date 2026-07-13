Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Northern Arizona health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 20 days before your supply runs out. It is suggested to order your next refill once your current order arrives. The VA medication refill system will suspend it out for pending delivery to arrive about 5 days before you run out of your current order.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
Direct: 928-717-7470
Toll-free: 800-949-1005, ext. 7470
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at our VA Northern Arizona health care pharmacy.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Bob Stump VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Building 164
Room 124
Map of Bob Stump VA Medical Center campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
- Phone: 928-445-4860, Press 1 or 800-949-1005, Press 1
- Hours: 24 hours a day, seven days a week
Safely dispose of your medicine
- Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
- You can find the large blue MedSafe box in the lobby of the police department (Building 28) at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center campus.
- Pre-paid postage Med disposal envelopes can be picked up at the pharmacy waiting room window Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm for convenient self-disposal through the USPS.