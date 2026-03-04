Dr. Babcock was appointed as the Chief of Staff at Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in Prescott, Arizona on July 18, 2021.

She is a diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine and has 20 years' experience in clinical practice, clinical administration, and teaching. She is a fellow of the American College of Physicians. She began her VA career in 2009 serving as the Section Chief of the Women’s Comprehensive Care Center at the Albuquerque VA and was promoted to the Associate Chief of Staff, Ambulatory Care Service at the New Mexico VA Health Care System in 2014.

During her tenure as ACOS, she graduated from the VA Innovations and Improvement Academy. She has a special interest in clinical quality metrics, system redesign, and modernization of Primary Care practice. She is also a certified in colposcopy by the American Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology.

Until her move to Arizona in 2021, Dr. Babcock was an Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. She was a preceptor to Internal Medicine Residents in the Women’s Comprehensive Care Clinic and the Primary Care Clinic.

Dr. Babcock is a Veteran of the US Navy Reserves serving at Hospital Point, Annapolis, National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda and the US Naval Hospital, Okinawa Japan. She was a preceptor to Japanese Interns while in Okinawa which was a most interesting clinical and cultural experience.

Dr. Babcock graduated from the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center-School of Medicine in 1997 with a faculty commendation in research. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at the Virginia Commonwealth University-Medical College of Virginia in 2000 and has practiced in varied positions throughout her career, including: working as a hospitalist, private practice, academic medicine, Navy Medicine, and as a staff physician for the Drug Enforcement Administration.